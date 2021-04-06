Over 10 lakh vaccinated in Pune district

Till April 4 in Pune Rural areas, more than 3.8 lakh persons have been vaccinated. (Express File Photo by Pavan Khengre)

Pune district has been able to administer the Covid-19 vaccine to over 10 lakh beneficiaries till date. Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, deputy director of health, Pune circle (Pune, Satara and Solapur districts) told The Indian Express that they had also crossed the milestone of administering the second dose to over one lakh beneficiaries.

On April 5, Pune district recorded as many as 85,146 vaccinations with the maximum in Pune Rural areas – 48,423.

Till April 4 in Pune Rural areas, more than 3.8 lakh persons have been vaccinated. Ayush Prasad, CEO of Pune Zilla Parishad, said that to vaccinate over a million beneficiaries, immense efforts were taken by health officials in Pune Rural, which includes Gram Panchayats, Nagar Palika and Cantonment Boards in Pune district. The number of vaccination centres has increased from 6 to 294 centres, while the average vaccines administered per center has improved from 127 vaccines to 167 vaccines per centre per day.

This increase of 40 vaccines per centre per day has been achieved under the guidance of District Collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh and relentless follow-up , Prasad said. On an average, 167 persons have been vaccinated with proper crowd management and provisioning of facilities such as toilets, seating arrangements, drinking water and even shamiyana at some centres, he said.

Gram Panchayats have arranged for special buses to transport beneficiaries to vaccination centres while public representatives have encouraged people to get vaccinated. The entire planning, implementation and monitoring has been as per the instructions of Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao, read a statement issued by the administration.

Meanwhile according to the Covid vaccination progressive performance report, till April 4 in Pune circle (Pune , Satara and Solapur districts), a total of 13.9 lakh beneficiaries were vaccinated. In Pune Municipal Corporation limits, more than 4.5 lakh beneficiaries have been vaccinated while Pimpri-Chinchwad has covered more than 1.8 lakh persons in its vaccination drive.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had sent a letter to chief secretaries of states, directing that no new registrations for healthcare and frontline workers would be allowed. “Genuine cases, however, are being allowed,” said Dr Deshmukh.

