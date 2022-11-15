Over 1 lakh residential units remain unsold in Pune

Pune has reported 1.02 lakh unsold residential units by the end of September 2022. Analysis of data by real estate consultancy firm Anarock Research said this accounts for 16 per cent of the total available stock across the top seven cities in the country.

This high unsold inventory comes despite healthy sales reported by the sector in the city. Anarock Research estimates that it would take 23 months for the city to absorb this unsold stock.

“Inventory measured in months indicates the number of months it will take for the current unsold housing stock in the market to sell at the current absorption rate. An inventory overhang of 18-24 months is considered relatively healthy at any given period,” said Prashant Thakur, senior director and head research, Anarock group.

As per the report, the unsold inventory in the city is mostly because of the new supply added in January to September this year, and also the entire 2021. “Research indicates that as many as 45,800 units have been added in the city in 2022 till September. It is largely due to this robust addition of the new stock that the inventory stock has increased. The sales momentum continues to be strong in the city,” Thakur said.

The report further indicated that North Pune has the highest available stock at 38 per cent followed by West Pune at 33 per cent. “Majority of the housing units in the city’s available inventory are concentrated in the mid segment, contributing 45% of the total. Affordable housing segment saw the second highest available stock, with 26% units. Pune has an inventory overhang of 23 months by the end of the third quarter of 2022, a three-month decrease from the previous quarter,” the report read.

The large inventory comes even as the market saw robust sales and a dip in new launches. “Housing sales in Pune record the highest quarterly rise of 13% amongst the top seven cities. With 14,100 residential units sold in Q3 2022, Pune accounted for 16% of the overall housing sales across the top seven cities, placing it third in terms of absorption,” the report read.

Besides Hyderabad, Pune is the only other city amongst the top seven cities to see a drop in new launches against Q2 2022. Pune witnessed 14,700 new unit launches in Q3 2022.