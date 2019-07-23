Over 1 lakh people who visited police stations satisfied with our work: Pune Police ACP

An exercise by National Service Scheme (NSS) students has revealed that the Service Excellence and Victim Assistance (SEVA) system, started by the Pune City Police on September 1, 2018, has had positive outcomes.

The Pune city police trained as many as 300 NSS students on July 17 to collect feedback from people via phone calls about the performance of the police. Over three days, the NSS volunteers made calls to at least 28,000 people who had visited different police stations. The NSS students asked these persons to give their feedback on how the police responded to their complaints.

During a press conference on Monday, police officers and NSS students said that the response from residents was “very positive”. Shivani Mule, a student of Garware College, was given a list of 100 people who had visited the Deccan police station with their grievances. Mule said that most of them were satisfied with how the police responded to their complaints.

Another student, Sohail Rafiq Sayyad, of Jedghe college, spoke to people who had visited Khadak police station. He said the majority of them were happy with the help they got from the police, while at least 10 per cent were not satisfied and their feedback has been forwarded to senior officers.

The SEVA system is the brainchild of Police Commissioner K Venkatesham. Since it was started, at least 1.09 lakh people have visited 30 police stations and 102 police chowkies under the Pune City Police jurisdiction. As part of the SEVA system, constables have been given tablets to record the details of every visitor to a police station, including their name, contact number, nature of the complaint and photographs.

Then a team deployed at the control room makes calls to all these visitors to take their feedback about the service given to them by the police. At least 300 to 400 people who visit police stations are called daily for their feedback.

Additional Commissioner of Police (East Region) Sunil Phulari said their aim is to take feedback from people within seven days of their visit to a police station.

“So far, we have called 1.05 lakh people, and of these, 1.01 lakh have given positive feedback. Senior officers are looking into the issues of people who were not satisfied with the response of police station staff,” said Phulari.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Bachchan Singh said they could not contact at least 5,000 people as their contact numbers were not reachable or wrongly entered in the system.

Meanwhile, the SEVA system was also used to deliver messages regarding traffic changes to as many as one lakh people during the Palkhi processions, recently.