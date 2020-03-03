Over 1.39 lakh students to appear for SSC exams from Pune district

Over 17.65 lakh students across the state have registered for the exams. (File) Over 17.65 lakh students across the state have registered for the exams. (File)

More than 17.65 lakh students have registered for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC, Class X) examinations starting across the state Tuesday. Of these, 2,85,642 students are from Pune division while 1,39,928 are from Pune district.

Shakuntala Kale, chairperson of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), said at a press conference on Monday that if a student misses the Class X practical/oral examination, he or she can now appear for the out-of-turn examination on March 24 and March 26, provided there is a genuine reason for not appearing for the practical exam conducted earlier. She added that the divisional board will declare a district-wise centre for the exam to be conducted.

Ten counsellors have been appointed by the board, who will take calls from parents and students during the exams.

Students have advised to reach exam centres at 10.30 am, that is 30 minutes before the examination starts, Kale said. “Those who come after the final bell will not be allowed to take the exam,” she added.

Board officials said the general rules of the exam will remain the same where the question papers will be handed out 10 minutes before the exam commences to allow students to read questions, plan and begin writing the answers. No mobile phones will be allowed inside exam centres.

The board officials have also written to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co Ltd to avoid power cuts at test centres, while railways, bus and local transport authorities have been told to ensure that students are dropped at their centres. “This year for the first time, we have written to the traffic department as well to be extra vigilant to ensure no traffic snarls are created, especially when students are travelling to exam centres,” said Kale.

All answer sheets and supplements will have barcodes so that the two cannot be interchanged.

There are 4,979 exam centres across the state at which students from 22,586 schools will sit for exams. Like every year, the number of male students — 9,75,894 — is higher than the female ones — 7,89,894.

The exam will be conducted in nine divisions, including Pune, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Nashik, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Amravati, Latur and Konkan. This year, the highest number of sensitive exam centres is in Nashik division, said Kale.

As many as 9,045 students from physically handicapped category have registered for the SSC exams. Special provisions and concessions have been made for special needs students, said board officials. For students with various learning disabilities like dyscalculia, dyslexia, dysgraphia, blind, low vision and cerebral palsy, the same concessions as every year will be given for which divisional boards can be contacted.

Under the National Mission for Secondary Education, students have once again been offered a choice of 10 skill-based subjects that they can opt for instead of a second language or a social science subject. Earlier this academic year, the state board had reverted to the 80:20 pattern of practical and oral exams for languages and social sciences. While results are expected to be better due to this, the paper pattern had to be revised again.

Anti-cheating means

A slew of anti-copying measures have been taken up like appointment of 273 flying squads, including special women squads, sitting squads on days of English and maths exams at specific centres, CCTV cameras, videographing and monitoring committees under the chairmanship of district collectors.

Helpline for students

Students and parents who have doubts during the exam period can contact the district divisional board for information. The state helpline number is 020-25705271 and 020-25705272, while the number for Pune division is 9423042627.

