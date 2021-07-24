Over 1.10 lakh hectares of crop damaged across Maharashtra due to heavy rains

Flooding caused by torrential rain over the past few days has caused damage to around 1.10 lakh hectares of crop across Maharashtra, according to initial estimates by the State Agriculture Department.

Crops like sugarcane, paddy, soybean, maize and cotton have reported the maximum hit, with the agriculture department fearing further rise in the number of areas affected as reports pour in from various parts of the state.

Over the last few days, parts of the state have reported extremely heavy rains with western Maharashtra districts of Kolhapur, Sangli and parts of Satara reporting massive destruction. Almost all districts of Konkan, along with the district of Parbhani in Marthawada, have also reported heavy losses. In Vidarbha, Akola, Washim and Nagpur districts reported massive losses.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

The state has reported over 100 deaths due to landslides triggered by heavy rains in various parts since Thursday.

Early estimates showed that around 35,000 hectares of cropped area, mainly sugarcane, has been affected by the rains in Kolhapur. Similarly, 4,500 hectares of area in Sangli and 5,000 hectares in Pune have reported losses.

Konkan has seen maximum losses in rice fields with most farm land being under water due to the rainfall.

“In many parts of the state, the agriculture officers have not been able to go to the fields due to remote areas being cut off from the main area,” said a senior agriculture officer. In fact, the office of the agriculture department in Kolhapur was also waterlogged due to rains in the area, an official added.

After a long dry spell, monsoon has again revived in Maharashtra, with 2118.9 mm rainfall being reported as of Saturday as against the season’s normal of 1486.2 mm. Pune recorded 548.2 mm of rainfall (as against season’s normal of 451.9 mm), Aurangabad 458.1 mm (278.2 mm), Amravati 434.6mm (333.1 mm) and Nagpur 515.7 mm (467.6 mm). At 241.0 mm as against the season’s normal of 308.9mm, only Nashik division reported deficient rainfall, which has added to the worry of the farmers there.