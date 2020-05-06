Outside Pune containment zones, fuel to be available to all between 7 am to 7 pm

A petrol pump attendant wears a Personal Protective gear while filling petrol (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) A petrol pump attendant wears a Personal Protective gear while filling petrol (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

IN yet another instance of multiple orders being issued by authorities in Pune, District Collector Naval Kishore Ram on Wednesday issued an order allowing all local residents to purchase petrol, diesel and gas at petrol pumps in the city.

“Petrol pump owners in Pune district should provide fuel to the general public without asking them to produce a valid pass or an identity card. The fuel should be provided to residents who live outside containment zones of PMC, PCMC and limits of three cantonment boards, besides those living in municipal councils. The fuel should be given between 7 am to 7 pm,” stated the order.

“All those who are plying on the roads should be provided fuel by the pump owners without asking for identity proof or a pass,” said Ram.

On Tuesday, the collector had issued a different order, a copy of which was widely circulated. The order had stated, “Fuel should be provided to only those involved in essential services in PMC, PCMC and cantonment limits and those possessing vehicle pass or identity card.”

The order had, however, exempted people living in rural areas. “In Pune rural areas, fuel should be provided to all residents without asking for any proof,” it stated.

Ali Daruwala, spokesperson for the All India Petrol Dealers Association, said two different orders have been issued by the collectorate in two days. “Besides, police personnel were monitoring petrol pumps and recording videos to check whether fuel was strictly issued to only those with valid permissions.”

Daruwalla said Pune Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad had earlier issued a different instruction, allowing residents outside containment zones to be given fuel between 7 am and 7 pm.

“I have issued an order that local residents, as directed by the government, should get fuel between 7 am and 7 pm. The local police were setting different timings. They were unnecessarily causing confusion. I have issued an order overruling the police directives,” the PMC chief told The Indian Express.

The district collector, however, claimed there was no confusion despite the multiple orders. “… Some people are unnecessarily trying to create confusion. My orders are final… petrol and diesel will now be available for the general public.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd