Outgoing president of literary meet slams organisers’ ‘cowardice and intellectual bankruptcy’

The decision to revoke the invitation to author Nayantara Sahgal, to inaugurate the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, reflected the “cowardice and intellectual bankruptcy” of the organisers, said Laxmikant Deshmukh, the outgoing president of the Sammelan. Deshmukh, an author and a retired bureaucrat, also said Sahgal’s apprehension — that her invitation was cancelled as she was to share the dais with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the content of her speech would have alarmed some people — was well-founded.

Advertising

Sahgal was invited by the organisers of the 92nd edition of the Marathi literary meet over a month ago and she was expected to deliver a speech during the inauguration ceremony, which will be held at Yavatmal on January 11. But the invitation was rescinded a couple of days ago, following opposition from a local Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader and some local groups. Deshmukh, the president of the 91st edition of the meet, which was held in Vadodara, is slated to pass the baton to Pune-based writer Aruna Dhere.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Deshmukh said, “This is a sign of cowardice and intellectual bankruptcy on the part of the organisers. While the organising committee and Sahitya Mahamandal have made failed attempts to pass the buck on to each other, the damage they have caused because of this move will be very difficult to repair. By revoking an invitation to a great rational thinker and writer, the image of the centuries-old gathering has been tarnished and this has pained me a lot…”.

EXPLAINED Dissenting speeches, influence of the ‘powerful’ The speeches made by the presidents of the Sahitya Sammelan have not only framed debates in the past, they have also set the trend for social and political discourse. In her speech in 1975, during the 51st edition of the Sammelan, Durga Bhagwat criticised the state of Emergency and was subsequently imprisoned. She also refused several state awards and honours, like the Padma Shri and the Jnanpith Award. While dissenting speeches have been a tradition of the literary meet, so have been instances of people in positions of power exerting their ‘influence’.

“I had two ways to condemn this and one of them was to boycott the meet. But I have decided to attend it and I will speak about the revocation of the invite in my handing over speech. I have reasons to… agree with the apprehension expressed by Nayantara Sahgal, that the invitation was cancelled as she was to share the dais with the chief minister and that the content of the speech would have alarmed some people. I am going to strongly protest this in my speech. I would be failing in my duties if I don’t do so,” said Deshmukh, a retired IAS officer.

He added, “The Sahitya Sammelan has seen legends like Durga Bhagwat as its president, who was a pioneer of the argumentative traditions of Marathi literature. Nayantara Sahgal, who has opposed the Emergency imposed by her own cousin and who started the trend of returning the awards, would have been an ideal speaker to address the Sammelan in these times. As an avid follower of her work, I was very happy that she was invited. But now I have a reason to be worried. The world of Marathi literature will have to deal with this damaged image for a long time and serious efforts will have to be taken to undo this.”

Advertising

Aruna Dhere, the president of the 92nd edition, has said that she will be speaking on the issue during her presidential address on January 11.