Outgoing German Consul General praises Pune’s ‘open door’ policy for industries

Jurgen Morhard, the outgoing German Consul General in Mumbai, has praised Pune’s ‘open door policy’ and clear channels of communication which, he said, were among the reasons why more than 300 German companies have made the district their home.

Morhard, who was speaking to the media in Pune on Wednesday, also said these companies have expressed the need for better air connectivity from the city. Pune district has one of the largest clusters of German companies in western India, he said. “The open door policy and clear channels of communication are the main reasons why companies have set up their operations here. We have seen investment and reinvestment in the region,” he said.

The bureaucracy has always been sensitive towards the need of business and senior officials are ready to discuss any problems the companies face, and try to resolve the same as best as they can, he said.

Asked about the need for a new international airport in the city, Morhard talked about the need of better connectivity by road and by air for ease of business. The airport, he said, should be near the industrial base and not very far from the city.

The Pune airport faces infrastructural challenges and is not able to cater to the growing demand. Due to the short length of the airstrip, the only German carrier, which had started operating direct flights to Frankfurt, has discontinued its flights.

Morhard, however, said the demand for reintroduction of the service was high.

German companies have had a presence in Pune for years, with automobile giants like Mercedes Benz and Volkswagen setting up production units in the Chakan industrial belt.