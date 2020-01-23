Pune: Outgoing Cooperation Commissioner suspended over technical glitch on loan waiver website

The loan waiver, for farmers who have pending loans up to Rs 2 lakh, is going to cost the state exchequer nearly Rs 26,000 crore. The loan waiver, for farmers who have pending loans up to Rs 2 lakh, is going to cost the state exchequer nearly Rs 26,000 crore.

Outgoing Cooperation Commissioner, Satish Soni, was suspended by the state government on Wednesday, reportedly over a technical glitch on the website of the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Shetkari Karz Mukti Yojana, the loan waiver scheme of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Minister of Cooperation Balasaheb Patil confirmed the suspension of Satish Soni. The suspension came a day after the state government named A M Kawade as the new cooperative commissioner. Soni, who was also the secretary of Vashi wholesale market, had been holding additional charge of the cooperative commissioner’s post.

According to sources, the technical glitch pertained to a link on the loan waiver scheme’s website, which directed the user to a gaming website.

The loan waiver system entails banks filling forms online, based on the Aadhaar-authenticated accounts of farmers. Based on the data submitted by banks, the government is going to deposit the pending amount directly in the loan account of the farmers. The loan waiver, for farmers who have pending loans up to Rs 2 lakh, is going to cost the state exchequer nearly Rs 26,000 crore.

The state government on Wednesday also repealed a step undertaken by the erstwhile BJP-led government, by reverting to indirect elections to elect directors of wholesale markets. The Devendra Fadnavis-led government had allowed farmers to elect wholesale market directors, instead of letting members of gram panchayats and cooperative societies do so. The measure was seen as a step by the BJP to gain control of these markets, which traditionally have been controlled by the Congress and NCP.

