Out watching ‘Border 2’, military personnel’s house burgled in Pune

A FIR was registered at Dapodi police station on Monday.

Gold ornaments weighing over 200 grams stolen from the house. (Credits: Pixabay)

The house of a military personnel working as an instructor at a defence institute in Pune was burgled on the evening of Republic Day eve when he and his family had gone to watch a screening of the Sunny Deol-starrer Border 2 organised by the institute. Gold ornaments weighing over 200 grams were stolen from the house located within the campus of the defence establishment.

A first information report (FIR) was registered at Dapodi police station on Monday based on a complaint filed by the 43-year-old instructor, who resides with his family in the housing provided on the campus of the military training establishment. The burglary occurred between 6.50 pm and 10.40 pm on January 25.

“On the evening of January 25, the institute where the complainant works as an instructor had organised a screening of the movie Border 2. The complainant attended it with his family. When they returned home, they found that the lock and sliding bolt had been broken. The gold ornaments of over 20 tolas (around 200 grams) were stolen from the cupboard,” a police officer said.

“After the incident, the complainant approached the Dapodi police station and an FIR was registered on January 26. We have launched a probe. We will be checking the CCTV cameras in the area for clues,” the officer added.

Police have booked unidentified persons under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita sections 305 (theft in a dwelling house) and 331 (punishment for house-trespass or house-breaking).

