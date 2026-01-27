Out watching ‘Border 2’, military personnel’s house burgled in Pune

The house of a military personnel working as an instructor at a defence institute in Pune was burgled on the evening of Republic Day eve when he and his family had gone to watch a screening of the Sunny Deol-starrer Border 2 organised by the institute. Gold ornaments weighing over 200 grams were stolen from the house located within the campus of the defence establishment.

A first information report (FIR) was registered at Dapodi police station on Monday based on a complaint filed by the 43-year-old instructor, who resides with his family in the housing provided on the campus of the military training establishment. The burglary occurred between 6.50 pm and 10.40 pm on January 25.