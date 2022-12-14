Out on bail, trio who threw ink on Maharashtra minister Patil get hero’s welcome

Manoj Garbade, the Samata Sainik Dal worker who along with two others threw ink at Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil, were granted bail by a judicial magistrate on Wednesday, a day after the Pimpri-Chinchwad police dropped the attempt-to-murder charge invoked against them.

Garbade emerged to a hero’s welcome to a crowd of supporters outside the court after it granted bail to the trio. Later, they reached Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk in Pimpri, where hundreds of supporters assembled and the Dalit icon’s statue was garlanded .

On December 10, Garbade (34) threw ink on Patil as he came out of a BJP worker’s home in Pimpri and shouted slogans against the minister for technical and higher education.

The attack followed a controversy in which Patil made a statement in Paithan town of Aurangabad district. He said that people like Dr Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyotirao Phule had established schools without any government aid. “They went to people and begged for money saying ‘we are starting schools, give us money’. There were people who donated money to the tune of Rs 10 at the time. These days there are people who donate to the tune of Rs 10 crore…for example, there are CSR funds,” he said on December 9.

Garbade, Dhananjay Bhausaheb Ijgaj (29), also a Samata Sainik Dal member, and Vijay Dharma Ovhal (40), a secretary with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi party, were arrested by police immediately after the ink attack.

Deputy commissioner of police Vivek Patil said, “The three persons arrested in the case have been granted bail. IPC section 307 invoked earlier in the case has been dropped with the court’s permission.”

Advocate Raj Jadhav, who led the team of lawyers who represented the ink throwers, said, “The police submitted to the court that the ‘black substance’ thrown at the minister was not a dangerous one as suspected earlier and hence they were modifying the charges. Charges pertaining to defamation and obstructing a public servant continue to be pressed, but the court granted us bail today.”

“After the release, a crowd of Ambedkarites gathered at the Babasaheb Ambedkar statue in Pimpri, where Garbade and two others paid tributes. These were trumped-up charges and we have punctured police’s arguments.The fight will continue until the charges are dropped,” Jadhav said.