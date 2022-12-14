scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Out on bail, trio who threw ink on Maharashtra minister Patil get hero’s welcome

They reach Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk in Pimpri, where hundreds of supporters assembled and the Dalit icon's statue was garlanded.

Manoj Garbade (right) and others after their release on bail. (Express photo)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Manoj Garbade, the Samata Sainik Dal worker who along with two others threw ink at Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil, were granted bail by a judicial magistrate on Wednesday, a day after the Pimpri-Chinchwad police dropped the attempt-to-murder charge invoked against them.

Garbade emerged to a hero’s welcome to a crowd of supporters outside the court after it granted bail to the trio. Later, they reached Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk in Pimpri, where hundreds of supporters assembled and the Dalit icon’s statue was garlanded .

On December 10, Garbade (34) threw ink on Patil as he came out of a BJP worker’s home in Pimpri and shouted slogans against the minister for technical and higher education.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tawang and Yangtse’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tawang and Yangtse’ or ...
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...Premium
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...Premium
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...

The attack followed a controversy in which Patil made a statement in Paithan town of Aurangabad district. He said that people like Dr Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyotirao Phule had established schools without any government aid. “They went to people and begged for money saying ‘we are starting schools, give us money’. There were people who donated money to the tune of Rs 10 at the time. These days there are people who donate to the tune of Rs 10 crore…for example, there are CSR funds,” he said on December 9.

Garbade, Dhananjay Bhausaheb Ijgaj (29), also a Samata Sainik Dal member, and Vijay Dharma Ovhal (40), a secretary with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi party, were arrested by police immediately after the ink attack.

Deputy commissioner of police Vivek Patil said, “The three persons arrested in the case have been granted bail. IPC section 307 invoked earlier in the case has been dropped with the court’s permission.”

Advocate Raj Jadhav, who led the team of lawyers who represented the ink throwers, said, “The police submitted to the court that the ‘black substance’ thrown at the minister was not a dangerous one as suspected earlier and hence they were modifying the charges. Charges pertaining to defamation and obstructing a public servant continue to be pressed, but the court granted us bail today.”

More from Pune
Advertisement

“After the release, a crowd of Ambedkarites gathered at the Babasaheb Ambedkar statue in Pimpri, where Garbade and two others paid tributes. These were trumped-up charges and we have punctured police’s arguments.The fight will continue until the charges are dropped,” Jadhav said.

First published on: 14-12-2022 at 09:16:02 pm
Next Story

SC seeks replies from EC, others on plea alleging deletion of 46 lakh entries from electoral rolls in Andhra, Telangana

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close