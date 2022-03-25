Out on bail, history-sheeter steals vehicles to pay lawyers’ fees; arrested

The Pune City Police recently arrested a history-sheeter, who after coming out of jail on bail, allegedly started committing vehicle thefts to pay his lawyers’ fees.

The police identified the accused as Kunal alias Babu Thakur (21), a resident of Gosavi Vasti in Hadapsar. A statement issued by the police said Thakur was arrested for house break-ins and was lodged at the Yerwada Central Prison from where he was released on bail earlier this month.

The police said he was once again arrested by the Crime Branch for allegedly attacking a man on March 17. During investigation, the police recovered three motorcycles and a two-wheeler from him. They also confirmed his involvement in six offences lodged at different police stations. The police said Thakur was stealing vehicles so that he could pay the fees of his lawyers.