Out of 182 persons who visited Tablighi HQ, 106 traced so far: Pune revenue division

The Pune revenue division has received a list of 182 persons who had either visited the headquarters of Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi’s Nizamuddin or had visited the nearby areas, and has traced 106 of them so far. The officials are in the process of contacting the rest.

Of the total, 136 individuals are from Pune District, 21 from Kolhapur District, 17 from Solapur District, five from Satara District and three from Sangli. In addition to 182, information about seven additional persons who had reportedly visited the Tablighi headquarters was received after talking to those contacted.

“Of these, 106 persons have been traced in the five districts including 70 in Pune, all five in the list in Satara, all three from the list in Sangli, all 17 in Satara and 10 form the list in Kolahpur. Of the 106, 94 of them have been taken to institutional quarantine faciliies. Throat swabs of these individuals are being collected and sent to laboratory. Following test results further actions will be taken,” said Pune’s Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar.

Prima facie, police investigations show that as per call records, some of the untraceable individual may be in some other state. In some cases, SIM cards of the cellphones seems to have been changed, he said. “When we could, we have shared the information with the authorities in the state or district concerned. 51 of them are said to be in another state and we are confirming their location,” said Mhaisekar.

