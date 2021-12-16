Osmanabad MP raises non-payment of compensation to farmers in Lok Sabha

Omraje Nimbalkar, the Shiv Sena MP from Osmanabad, raised in the Lok Sabha the issue of non-payment of compensation by private insurance companies to farmers. Nimbalkar urged the union agriculture minister to intervene and ensure farmers are given their dues at the right time.

Nimbalkar, while speaking on the floor of the House said farmers were expected to get between Rs 27,000-33,000 per hectare as compensation for crop loss during kharif season of 2021. In total, farmers in Osmanabad were expected to get around Rs 807 crores as part of crop loss. However the private insurance company had taken the refuge of technicalities and fixed the losses to the tune of Rs 13,500-16,500 per hectare. Thus, Osmanabad got around Rs 407 crores as compensation. “Thus around Rs 400 crores worth of compensation is yet to be received by the district,” he said.

Osmanabad, along with other parts of Maharashtra, had seen massive crop damage due to untimely rains in September and October. Farmers had filed claims but insurance companies had delayed settling the compensation. The local agriculture commissioner had to intervene multiple times to get payments released.