Thursday, August 11, 2022

Osho Monsoon Festival brings together spirituality and celebration

This year’s edition of the Osho Monsoon Festival began on Thursday and will continue till Monday.

Written by Dipanita Nath | Pune |
Updated: August 12, 2022 3:55:19 am
Friday features Hindi poets Surendra Sharma, Ambar Kharbanda, Varun Grover and Ashkaran Atal, as well as Bollywood director and composer Vishal Bharadwaj making a special appearance as a poet. (Twitter: @OSHO)

To accompany rains in Pune, the Osho Meditation Resort at Koregaon Park has been hosting the Monsoon Festival for 10 years — paused only by the lockdown — bringing spiritual seekers on the same platform with some of the biggest artists of the country.

“These are not concerts for entertainment. They are part of our meditative experience. We are doing 30 Osho active meditations during the day and, after generating tremendous energy, we will listen to music, poetry and will dance together in the night,” says Ma Amrit Sadhana, who is a part of the management team of the meditation resort.

This year’s edition of the Osho Monsoon Festival began on Thursday and will continue till Monday.“During the festival, no less than 71 programmes will be held on the sprawling premises of the meditation resort, such as various Osho meditations, morning classes of Tai Chi and Chi Gong, and live music meditations by renowned musicians,” she adds.

Friday features Hindi poets Surendra Sharma, Ambar Kharbanda, Varun Grover and Ashkaran Atal, as well as Bollywood director and composer Vishal Bharadwaj making a special appearance as a poet. The following day, Manipur-based flutist Bikram Singh and his band will present meditative music celebrating ‘neo-sanyas’.

“According to Osho, you don’t have to leave the world. You can stay where you are and do everything with awareness and playfulness—like the lotus in the mud, not getting affected by the soil but blooming to the maximum,” adds Sadhana.

Eminent playback singer Rekha Bhardwaj takes the stage on Sunday with her group, Azizon ki Toli: The Group of the Beloveds. The final day, titled Meditators’ Got Talent, turns the focus on the primary aim of the Osho resort.The festival, coming as the world is emerging from the shadow of the pandemic, becomes significant for focusing on the need to “open up and start living life intensely”.

First published on: 12-08-2022 at 03:52:40 am

