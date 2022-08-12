Osho Monsoon Festival brings together spirituality and celebration

Updated: August 12, 2022 3:55:19 am
To accompany rains in Pune, the Osho Meditation Resort at Koregaon Park has been hosting the Monsoon Festival for 10 years — paused only by the lockdown — bringing spiritual seekers on the same platform with some of the biggest artists of the country.
“These are not concerts for entertainment. They are part of our meditative experience. We are doing 30 Osho active meditations during the day and, after generating tremendous energy, we will listen to music, poetry and will dance together in the night,” says Ma Amrit Sadhana, who is a part of the management team of the meditation resort.
This year’s edition of the Osho Monsoon Festival began on Thursday and will continue till Monday.“During the festival, no less than 71 programmes will be held on the sprawling premises of the meditation resort, such as various Osho meditations, morning classes of Tai Chi and Chi Gong, and live music meditations by renowned musicians,” she adds.
Friday features Hindi poets Surendra Sharma, Ambar Kharbanda, Varun Grover and Ashkaran Atal, as well as Bollywood director and composer Vishal Bharadwaj making a special appearance as a poet. The following day, Manipur-based flutist Bikram Singh and his band will present meditative music celebrating ‘neo-sanyas’.
Subscriber Only Stories
“According to Osho, you don’t have to leave the world. You can stay where you are and do everything with awareness and playfulness—like the lotus in the mud, not getting affected by the soil but blooming to the maximum,” adds Sadhana.
Eminent playback singer Rekha Bhardwaj takes the stage on Sunday with her group, Azizon ki Toli: The Group of the Beloveds. The final day, titled Meditators’ Got Talent, turns the focus on the primary aim of the Osho resort.The festival, coming as the world is emerging from the shadow of the pandemic, becomes significant for focusing on the need to “open up and start living life intensely”.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'
PB Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish KumarPremium
A Dhaka Hindu and a Kolkata Muslim recount what Independence meant to themPremium
Sajjid Chinoy: 'Rupee is a better-performing currency against dollar on a trade-weighted basis'Premium
My India, my Pakistan
The RSS's relationship with the national flagPremium
Latest News
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his post-poll vaults
Delhi Confidential: Opposition Skips Ceremony
Speaker apologises after security staff assault truck driver
Meeting with BJP leader: Ayali calls Valtoha’s bluff
SAD claims its acting district chiefs have full faith in Badal’s leadership
Uttarakhand plans to make abandoned bridges tourist attractions
The rise and fall of the Kakas — and Akali Dal
Senior citizen concession: Loss to Railways lowest in lower classes
Sexual harassment case: SC calls on courts to treat victims sensitively
Post-matric scholarship: ‘Act against institutes withholding degrees of SC students’
Punjab Speaker’s security men thrash truck driver; he says sorry, seeks probe
Couple stabs 4 of their family to death, woman held: Police