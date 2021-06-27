Osho disciples urge Maharashtra Governor to stop bid to sell off two ashram plots

A delegation of Osho disciples earlier this week met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and submitted a memorandum, urging him to ensure that an investigation is launched into the activities of Osho International Foundation, a charitable trust. They also sought his intervention to stop the bid to sell two plots of the Osho Ashram at Koregaon Park in Pune.

The delegation comprised five members — Kunika Arti Razdan, Kiran Dubey, Zia Nath, Sunil Mirpuri and Hemant Malik.

Malik told Indian Express, “We met the Governor in Mumbai on Thursday and submitted our memorandum of demands. We urged him to launch an investigation against the foundation. We also urged him to use his good offices to stop the attempts being made to sale part of the Osho Ashram.”

He added, “The Governor asked as to why we didn’t approach the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier. He said he will do whatever is possible from his side. He also said he had read Osho’s books and was in awe of the guru.”

Citing “financial distress” caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Zurich-based Osho International Foundation, which owns the sprawling Osho Commune in the Koregaon Park area of the city, has sought to sell two plots in the resort for Rs 107 crore. It has filed an application before the Charity Commissioner’s Office, seeking permission for selling the land. The matter is still pending.

The Foundation decided to sell the two plots, each about 1.5 acres, and which currently include a swimming pool and a tennis court, to Rajiv Bajaj, MD and CEO of Bajaj Auto, who lives on an adjacent plot.

In the memorandum submitted to the Governor, the Osho disciples said, “For the last 30 years, we have been lucky to be Osho sanyasins. We come from all walks of life, all parts of the world and represent multiple professions and businesses. What is common to all of us is that Osho transformed our spiritual and material life as He did for millions of people everywhere. In early 2021, it was a shock to learn that part of Osho’s iconic Ashram in Pune had been put up for sale without informing thousands of Osho sanyasins in India and all over the world. Osho’s spoken word is his primary legacy and recorded in audio, video, paper and digital formats. His words are published in 650 titles and have been translated in 65 languages around the world. As per records, it is estimated that on average 2 books of Osho are being published somewhere in the world every day. His words span 9000 hours of audio and 1850 hours of video recordings.”

It added, “His legacy also includes his Ashram in Pune where He developed thousands of methods for meditation and human transformation. This Ashram in Koregaon Park also houses his Samadhi which is a precious space for his disciples to sit in meditation. Even today, thousands of his disciples in India and all over the world hold this place in the highest regard and would like to have easier access to their Guru’s gift to them and mankind.”

Stating that Osho’s legacy is the heritage of India and is special for Pune, the disciples alleged that his legacy is being destroyed and in part siphoned out of India on the basis of a “forged will”.

“In July 2020, the trustees tried sell a part of the Ashram to Rajivnayan Bajaj for 107 cr alleging losses due to COVID. An application was made to the Charity Commissioner Mumbai to approve this sale. The reason given was a loss of Rs. 3.5 crores during COVID lockdown of 2020. This is despite many Osho friends offering to provide funds to prevent such a sale. Also, there is no explanation of the alleged fund shortage. All attempts to reach the trustees have been in vain,” the memorandum read.

It added, “The daily entrance fee for Indians and non-Indians (Rs 970 & Rs 1950 respectively) has been set at very high rates to make it difficult if not impossible for disciples to enter and participate inside the Ashram and Samadhi.”

The memorandum urged the Governor to ensure that an investigation is launched into the sale of any part of the Ashram property in Koregaon Park via the charity commissioner’s office. “An Enforcement Department inquiry should also be launched into the financial transactions carried out by the trustees and the management team in India and overseas,” the memorandum stated, adding, “We trust that you fully understand the importance of Osho’s legacy to India and humanity. We trust that under your watch this absolutely horrific destruction of Indian heritage will never happen.”

The disciples also demanded the immediate removal of the trustees and the management team.