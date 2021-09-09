Organs of man who recovered from Covid used for transplant at Pune hospital

Four organs of a 38-year-old man who was declared brain dead were successfully harvested by doctors at a Pune hospital and used for transplant. The challenge, in this case, was that doctors at Sahyadri Hospitals had to carefully evaluate each organ as the donor had recently recovered from Covid-19. They did not harvest his heart and lungs.

The donor, who hails from Wardha, was declared brain dead on September 6. He had met with a road accident. After his family consented to organ donation, his liver, kidneys, eyes and pancreas were retrieved.

Dr Bipin Vibhute, Director and Head of Organ Transplantation & Hepatobiliary Surgery, said that a liver transplant was conducted on a 45-year-old male patient from Malegoan, who was suffering from chronic liver disease. He was sick due to TB and a recent fungal infection.

The kidney was given to a 65-year-old woman on September 7, while the other two organs, the second kidney and pancreas, were sent to other hospitals.

Consultant Nephrologist at Sahyadri Hospitals Dr Anil Godbole said that the woman was suffering from chronic kidney disease for more than five years due to long-standing hypertension and was on haemodialysis thrice a week.