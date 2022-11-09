Organs of brain-dead girl give lease of life to 3

The heart of a 10-year-old girl from Chikhali, who was declared brain-dead after a road accident, has successfully been transplanted in a one-year-old girl at Mumbai’s Fortis hospital. The liver of the deceased was transplanted in a seven-year-old girl at Pune’s Jupiter hospital while one of her kidneys went to a 37-year-old woman at Command hospital. All the transplants took place on Monday and the recipients are stable, Aarti Gokhale, chief transplant coordinator, Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre, Pune, said.

The family of the deceased lives in a slum area Kudalwadi in Chikhali. Dr Sunil Rao, CEO of Dr D Y Patil medical hospital told The Indian Express that the girl was admitted on October 24 following a road accident.

She was declared brain dead last Sunday and after counselling of her parents, who are scrap collectors from households, her organs were donated. According to Gokhale, the girl is the youngest donor of ZTCC, Pune zone, and this was the 40th donation this year.

According to information given by officials from Chikhali police station under Pimpri Chinchwad jurisdiction, the accident took place around 9.15 pm on October 24, Diwali night. An FIR was registered on October 26 by the girl’s father.

In his complaint, he said the family was performing Diwali puja when the girl stepped out to fetch water from across the street. The family then heard a loud noise and rushed out. They found out that the girl had been hit by a speeding moped while crossing the road. The rider, a youth aged around 20 years, was beaten up by the people in the area, an officer from Chikhali police station said.

The girl was rushed to D Y Patil Hospital and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. She had sustained severe injuries on head and limbs.

The rider was subsequently booked by the police on charges of rash driving and causing death due to negligence. He later appeared before the court and obtained a bail in the case, the officer added.