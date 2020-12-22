Organs from brain dead labourer help save 4 lives

Organs from 34 brain stem dead donors were used for transplants.

Organs from a 39-year-old labourer, who was declared brain dead after he fell from the second floor of a construction site, were able to save four lives after his family members agreed to donate his heart, liver and both kidneys. His corneas were also donated.

Mayuri Barge, transplant coordinator at D Y Patil Medical College and Hospital, said the man was admitted to the hospital on December 18. He was declared brain dead on December 21 and after his wife consented to donate his organs, the heart was sent on Tuesday morning to Jaslok Hospital for a transplant. While one kidney was transplanted at D Y Patil Medical College, the other was sent to Ruby Hall Clinic.

According to Aarti Gokhale, central coordinator of the Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee, Western Zone, a total of 51 brain stem dead patients were identified from January 1 to December 21. Of these, organs from 34 brain stem dead donors were used for transplants.

