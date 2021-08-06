Organ transplanted from 84-year-old Mumbai woman saves critically-ill Pune resident

Organ donations from such elderly patients are rare, said doctors. (Representational)

An 84-old-year resident of Mumbai, who died of age-related problems, has given a new lease of life to a critically-ill man from Pune. While the 84-year-old donor’s liver was transplanted to the Pune man, his two kidneys were donated to other patients.

Dr Ravi Mohanka, chief surgeon and head of department of liver transplant & hepato-biliary surgery at Global Hospitals, Mumbai, said, “The donation of the 84-year-old woman’s liver is among the rare few cases… especially when it comes to liver. But it should be kept in mind that… if a liver is healthy, it can be donated even in case of elderly citizens.”

The 63-year-old Pune resident was suffering from liver failure in addition to liver cirrhosis due to non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH), a severe type of fatty liver. He required a liver transplant and his name had been registered for a liver transplant about a year ago. “During this waiting period, despite best medical care, his liver disease progressed with infection in the abdomen, worsening kidney function…,” doctors said.

On July 20, the family of an 84-year-old woman who had suffered from fatal bleeding in the brain, leading to brain death at Global Hospital, stepped forward to donate her organs.

“The family’s wishes were conveyed to the Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee, which allocated the liver to the 63-year-old patient as per their standard allocation policy… Despite the age, the donor’s liver function tests were normal and the ultrasonography also showed a normal liver. The recipient underwent an uneventful transplant lasting eight hours, recovered well post-operatively and was discharged on day 11,” said the doctor.