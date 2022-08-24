scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022

Organ donation: 35-year-old Surat man gets heart from 28-year-old Pune auto rickshaw driver

The 28-year-old man was brought to the casualty section of Dr DY Patil hospital on August 20 but was declared brain dead on August 21. Relatives of the man informed the hospital authorities that the youth had stepped out with his friend during the Dahi Handi festival.

There have been a total of 38 heart transplants from 2017 till date in Pune, Mayuri Barge, transplant coordinator at Dr DY Patil hospital added.

A 35-year-old man with a chronic heart ailment got a new lease of life as a transplant was performed on him at BD Mehta Mahavir Heart Institute, Surat early Wednesday morning. The donor was a 28-year-old auto rickshaw driver from Chikhali in Pune, who was declared brain dead after a head injury, said hospital sources.

A team from Surat’s Mahavir Heart Institute successfully harvested the 28-year-old man’s heart at Dr DY Patil hospital in Pune and took the organ in a chartered flight at 5.30am. The heart reached Surat at 7.30 am. The transplant procedure commenced at 8am and was completed by 1pm, authorities at the hospital said.

Dr D Y Patil hospital authorities said the lungs were successfully sent to KIMS hospital, Hyderabad for transplant in a 60-year-old man. One kidney each was transplanted in a wait-listed patient at DY Patil hospital and in another patient at Sassoon general hospital. The liver was also transplanted in a 65-year-old woman at DY Patil hospital.

“The police have ruled out any untoward incident and as such it is uncertain how he suffered a head injury. The relatives of the man told us that a friend got him home but when he did not wake up, they admitted him to the hospital on August 20,” Barge said. The relatives were subsequently counselled to donate the young man’s organs.

There have been 28 brain stem death donors and around 79 organs have been transplanted this year in Pune, Aarti Gokhale, Central Coordinator, Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre, Pune told indianexpress.com. There have been a total of 38 heart transplants from 2017 till date in Pune, she added.

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 07:30:57 pm
