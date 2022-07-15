scorecardresearch
Friday, July 15, 2022

‘Orange’ alert over Pune district on Friday, rainfall intensity to reduce

Met department advises against visiting low-lying areas, river banks, ghat areas

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 15, 2022 5:42:58 am
Pune Rainfall, Pune rains, ‘Orange’ alert, pune ‘Orange’ alert, Pune news, Pune city news, Pune, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsA farmer at work at a paddy field amid heavy rainfall in Panshet village. Arul Horizon.

Some parts of Pune city recorded 70 mm of rainfall in 24 hours on Thursday, the season’s highest so far, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Pune district will remain under an ‘orange’ alert on Friday even as heavy rain continued to batter Maharashtra for the fourth straight day, leaving both hill stations and plains flooded.

The IMD on Thursday said Southwest Monsoon will remain active over west, central, and peninsular India till July 18.

“But rainfall intensity over most parts of Maharashtra will reduce from Friday onwards,” said IMD officials.

Even on Thursday, rainfall intensity dropped with light rains reported across Pune city. The 12-hour rainfall recorded till 8.30 pm over city locations were – Chinchwad (37mm), Lohegaon (11.6mm), Lavale (15mm), Shivajinagar (10.4mm) and Magarpatta (5mm).

Earlier in the day, many areas in Maharashtra were among the country’s wettest areas, with Shirgaon recording 312 mm of rainfall, Vaitarna dam 252 mm, Tamhini 235 mm, Lonavala 218 mm, Mahabaleshwar 150 mm, Koyna 142 mm, Matheran 130 mm, and Mumbai – Santacruz and Dahanu (70mm each), during the past 24 hours.

Multiple weather systems favouring widespread rain are present over various parts of the country. The favourable weather systems are a low-pressure area located over south coastal Odisha, an east-west shear zone, and an active monsoon trough located to the south of its normal position. Maharashtra is also under the influence of strong westerly winds blowing from the Arabian Sea.

The Met department has advised people against venturing outdoors, especially to low-lying areas, river banks and ghat areas of Pune, Satara, Nashik, and Kolhapur.

Since June 1, Maharashtra has recorded 503.2 mm of rain, which was 44 per cent surplus, till July 14. All meteorological sub-divisions in the state have received rainfall either in the ‘excess’ or ‘large excess’ category.

Except Sangli (- 35 per cent), all districts have recorded normal or above rainfall this season so far.

