‘Orange’ alert in Pune, Ghat areas to receive heavy rain today, says IMD

Updated: August 10, 2022 10:35:51 am
Heavy rain will lash parts of Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said, declaring an ‘orange’ alert over Pune, Satara, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Palghar districts on Wednesday, and a ‘yellow’ alert on Thursday.
The IMD on Tuesday said that the prevailing depression over Odisha had weakened into a well-marked low pressure system by Wednesday morning. “It lay over Chhattisgarh and adjoining east Madhya Pradesh. The system will move west-northwestwards and gradually weaken into a low pressure during the next 24 hours,” the IMD’s national bulletin issued on Wednesday morning stated.
The IMD’s Flood Guidance Bulletin issued on Wednesday morning has identified Vidarbha and Konkan meteorological subdivisions as ‘Areas of Concern’, warning of likely flooding. This has been issued after the watersheds in these regions have saturated by over 85 per cent. Moderate flash flooding will be experienced at Nagpur, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Yavatmal districts of Vidarbha till Wednesday evening.
Mahabaleshwar recorded 215.6 mm during the last 24 hours and remained one of the wettest areas in the country on the day, the IMD said on Wednesday, adding that at 131 mm, Matheran too has received a good spell so far.
Subscriber Only Stories
Other areas in Maharashtra that received rainfall include Dahanu (43.7 mm), Ratnagiri (35 mm), Satara (23.6 mm), Pune (23.2 mm), Kolhapur (22.9 mm) and Solapur (16.8 mm).
Under the influence of the well-marked low pressure system and its subsequent movement, the Met department has warned of heavy to very heavy (64 mm to 204 mm in 24 hours) over Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha in Maharashtra and eastern Rajasthan on Wednesday.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'
Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’
Bihar Political Crisis News Live Updates: Nitish Kumar back in Mahagathbandhan; oath ceremony tomorrow at 2pm
Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated responsePremium
‘Rupee a better currency against the dollar on trade-weighted basis’Premium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Delhi: MCD issues guidelines for proper disposal of national flags
Stay away from ghee, coconut oil but choose mustard oil to control fat and diabetes
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 to launch on August 11, could take on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Bommai to continue as Karnataka CM, says his allies as Congress suggests ‘impending change’
Pakistan: TV journalist from ARY News arrested hours after channel taken off air
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Live Updates: Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 to be unveiled
Amitabh Bachchan says he is trolled, receives ‘gaalis’ on social media: They write ‘kya samajhta hai apne aapko’
Delhi recorded 6 rape cases every day this year: Police data
Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt, UEFA Super Cup 2022: When and where to watch match live?
Mumbai News Live Updates: During oath ceremony, some leaders feel ‘left out’, others ask about ‘round 2’
58% teachers believe children missed on social skills during Covid, get distracted easily: Survey
‘Orange’ alert in Pune, Ghat areas to receive heavy rain today, says IMD