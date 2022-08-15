‘Orange’ alert for Pune dist, light rain over city till Tuesday: IMD

Pune district, particularly the ghat areas, will receive moderate to heavy showers till Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said, adding that the district will remain on ‘orange’ alert till Tuesday.

Cloudy skies and light rainfall are also likely within Pune city limits over the next two days, the weather agency said.

The IMD has also placed Raigad, Ratnagiri and Satara districts on ‘orange’ alert for the next couple of days.

Currently, the Southwest monsoon is active over Maharashtra and central India. The monsoon trough is currently south of its normal position. Besides, a depression prevails over south Jharkhand and adjoining north Odisha and its subsequent movement will decide the rainfall distribution, the agency said.

“This depression will move west-northwest in the next 24-hours,” the IMD said in a bulletin issued on Sunday.

As the system inches closer, Vidarbha and its neighbourhood areas will receive extremely heavy rainfall (more than 200 mm in 24 hours) at isolated places on Monday.

There are also strong westerly winds blowing from the Arabian Sea over coastal Maharashtra regions, Met officials said, adding that the presence of an off-shore trough between Gujarat and Maharashtra will strengthen the inflow of westerly winds.

Due to the prevailing weather conditions, Konkan and north Madhya Maharashtra will experience thunderstorms, lightning and moderate rainfall till Tuesday, the Met officials said.