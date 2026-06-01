Opposition targets Mahayuti over ‘exclusion’ of 80 lakh women from Ladki Bahin Yojana; Shinde says scheme will continue

Amid speculation over the future of the Maharashtra government’s flagship Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday asserted that the scheme for women would continue and remain a key instrument for economic empowerment.

“Come what may, the state government will not shut down the Ladki Bahin Yojana. The government is determined to make our sisters financially independent,” Shinde said at Chondhi in Ahilyanagar district while paying tribute to the Maratha queen Ahilyabai Holkar on her birth anniversary.

Addressing the gathering, Shinde said, “A woman is not just the strength of a household but a force that guides the entire nation. Ahilyadevi inspired women towards self-reliance, leadership and achievement. Guided by this vision, the state government launched the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. The scheme will not be stopped because of anyone’s opposition.”

Meanwhile, opposition leaders intensified its attack on the Mahayuti government over the scheme, claiming that nearly 80 lakh women have been removed from the beneficiary list.

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sushma Andhare demanded an explanation from Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare.

“The government has disqualified 80 lakh women from the Ladki Bahin Yojana, meaning they will no longer receive benefits under the scheme. Minister Aditi Tatkare must explain why these women were removed,” Andhare said in Pune.

She accused the government of adopting a “use-and-throw” approach towards beneficiaries and alleged that women were treated as “paid voters”.

According to Andhare, the government rendered around 80 lakh women ineligible because they failed to complete the Electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) process. She further alleged that the scheme was launched without adequate verification mechanisms, resulting in men receiving benefits in some cases.

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Following the e-KYC exercise, the number of beneficiaries reportedly declined from 2.46 crore to 1.66 crore. Women whose applications were cancelled are now awaiting clarity on whether re-registration will be allowed, though the government has not made any announcement so far.

Beneficiaries were required to complete e-KYC and link their Aadhaar numbers to their bank accounts by April 30. Those who failed to comply, or did not meet the scheme’s eligibility and income criteria, were removed from the beneficiary list, leading to suspension of payments. Opposition leaders have also claimed that some eligible women were excluded.

AAP spokesperson Mukund Kirdat questioned the government’s decision to remove beneficiaries over e-KYC compliance. “Those who did not link their Aadhaar numbers with their bank accounts were removed from the beneficiary list. Where was the need to disqualify such a large number of women? The government could have extended the deadline instead,” he said. AAP spokesperson Mukund Kirdat questioned the government’s decision to remove beneficiaries over e-KYC compliance. “Those who did not link their Aadhaar numbers with their bank accounts were removed from the beneficiary list. Where was the need to disqualify such a large number of women? The government could have extended the deadline instead,” he said.

Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar termed the development “the biggest financial scam in the state’s history”.

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“Money was distributed before elections to secure votes. Now the same government is declaring beneficiaries ineligible. This amounts to a betrayal of the women of Maharashtra,” Waddetiwar claimed.

Advocate Asim Sarode alleged that the exclusions raise serious financial questions. “If 80 lakh women have now been declared ineligible, it suggests that nearly ₹1,200 crore per month, or ₹14,400 crore annually, was paid to ineligible beneficiaries. The money should be recovered with interest, failing which we will move a Public Interest Litigation before the High Court,” said Sarode.

MNS leader Raju Patil also questioned the expenditure incurred under the scheme. “The Ladki Bahin Yojana has been running for nearly two years. If 80 lakh women have now been found ineligible, who is responsible for the reckless expenditure?” he asked.

Despite repeated attempts, NCP minister Aditi Tatkare was unavailable for comment. Her office said she would respond to the issue on Monday. Women and Child Development Department Secretary Anupkumar Yadav also did not respond to calls and messages. NCP state president Sunil Tatkare declined to comment on the issue.