Opium worth Rs 2.5 lakh recovered from pani puri shop, 1 arrested

July 29, 2022 2:59:31 am
A father and son running a ‘Bhel-pani puri’ shop in Thergaon were booked by the Pimpri Chinchwad police for allegedly selling opium. Police identified the accused as Prakash Ahir (22) and his father as Rameshwar Ahir. Crime branch sleuths nabbed Prakash on Tuesday and also recovered 631 gm of opium worth Rs 2.5 lakh from the spot. Preliminary investigation revealed that Prakash’s father had allegedly procured the opium from drug peddlers in Rajasthan. Police arrested Prakash and are on the lookout for his father.
Police have booked the two under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Police said the accused were planning to sell the opium to customers in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad. “They have no previous criminal record,” police said.
