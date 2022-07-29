scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Opium worth Rs 2.5 lakh recovered from pani puri shop, 1 arrested

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 29, 2022 2:59:31 am
Crime branch sleuths nabbed Prakash on Tuesday and also recovered 631 gm of opium worth Rs 2.5 lakh from the spot. Preliminary investigation revealed that Prakash's father had allegedly procured the opium from drug peddlers in Rajasthan. Police arrested Prakash and are on the lookout for his father.

A father and son running a ‘Bhel-pani puri’ shop in Thergaon were booked by the Pimpri Chinchwad police for allegedly selling opium. Police identified the accused as Prakash Ahir (22) and his father as  Rameshwar Ahir.   Crime branch sleuths nabbed Prakash on Tuesday and also recovered 631 gm of opium worth Rs 2.5 lakh from the spot. Preliminary investigation revealed that Prakash’s father had allegedly procured the opium from drug peddlers in Rajasthan. Police arrested Prakash and are on the lookout for his father.

