Opium poppies worth Rs 25 lakh found in Pune village, farmer arrested

The police said investigation is underway to determine when and for what purpose the accused had grown the banned opium poppies.

The Pimpri Chinchwad police recently arrested a 77-year-old farmer for allegedly growing banned opium poppies in his farmland in Mulshi.

The police have identified the accused as Sampat Darshile, a resident of Rasikwadi in Jambe in the Mulshi taluka of Pune district.

Assistant police inspector Vikram Jagdale of the crime branch of the Pimpri Chinchwad police lodged the First Information Report (FIR) in this case at the Hinjewadi police station Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, crime branch sleuths had raided Darshile’s farm near the Shilamkar Sports Arena in Mulshi on Friday evening.

During the raid, 16.810 kilogram of opium poppies, estimated at Rs 25.17 lakh, were seized from the farm.