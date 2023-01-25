scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Advertisement

City ophthalmologist awarded for work on mucormycosis

According to the Centre for Disease Control, mucormycosis is a serious but rare fungal infection caused by a group of molds called mucormycetes.

pune news, punePune's noted ophthalmologist Dr Ramesh Murthy was awarded the IJO Platinum Award – the highest award from the All India Ophthalmological Society and Indian Journal of Ophthalmology. (File Representational Photo)
Listen to this article
City ophthalmologist awarded for work on mucormycosis
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Pune’s noted ophthalmologist Dr Ramesh Murthy who has researched mucormycosis management to save the eye of patients, was awarded the IJO Platinum Award – the highest award from the All India Ophthalmological Society and Indian Journal of Ophthalmology– for his work.

“The award has been given for my work on epidemiology, clinical profile, management and outcome of Covid-19 associated rhino-orbital cerebral mucormycosis. We had seen at least 200 cases of mucormycosis and around 100 had eye complications that were managed effectively,” Dr Murthy told The Indian Express.

“Initially the eyes were removed. Soon I realised that removing eyes does not save lives and hence removing this deadly fungus was the best course of action,” says Dr Murthy who conducted research in this area and published it in the Indian Journal of Ophthalmology.

More from Pune

According to the Centre for Disease Control, mucormycosis is a serious but rare fungal infection caused by a group of molds called mucormycetes.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: No Run Of Millet Fare
Delhi Confidential: No Run Of Millet Fare
January 25, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Tamil Nadu Governor urges Centre to ho...
January 25, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Tamil Nadu Governor urges Centre to ho...
State of graft
State of graft
UPSC Key- January 24, 2023: Know about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Trans ...
UPSC Key- January 24, 2023: Know about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Trans ...

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 06:43 IST
Next Story

Why India has not seen a big Covid wave, and what lies ahead

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close