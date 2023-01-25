City ophthalmologist awarded for work on mucormycosis

Pune’s noted ophthalmologist Dr Ramesh Murthy who has researched mucormycosis management to save the eye of patients, was awarded the IJO Platinum Award – the highest award from the All India Ophthalmological Society and Indian Journal of Ophthalmology– for his work.

“The award has been given for my work on epidemiology, clinical profile, management and outcome of Covid-19 associated rhino-orbital cerebral mucormycosis. We had seen at least 200 cases of mucormycosis and around 100 had eye complications that were managed effectively,” Dr Murthy told The Indian Express.

“Initially the eyes were removed. Soon I realised that removing eyes does not save lives and hence removing this deadly fungus was the best course of action,” says Dr Murthy who conducted research in this area and published it in the Indian Journal of Ophthalmology.

According to the Centre for Disease Control, mucormycosis is a serious but rare fungal infection caused by a group of molds called mucormycetes.