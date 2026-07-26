Operation Vijay: The Regimental Medical Officer who chose to return to action

During Operation Vijay in 1999, Captain (now Brigadier) Jyoti Prakash served as the Regimental Medical Officer of an elite PARA unit in the Mushkoh Valley. A paratrooper, he had volunteered for PARA and in the thick of war this soldier-doctor sustained a splinter injury at Bakharwal. For most that would have been reason enough to recover at the field surgical centre and remain away from further danger. The captain chose otherwise.

As the nation observes Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26, the 55-year-old Brig Jyoti Prakash, Prof and Head, Department of Psychiatry at Armed Forces Medical College, Pune, shared how important it was to ‘be the healing touch, lead with calm hands and wear the uniform with pride.’

Brig Prakash (who was a Captain then) was 28 years old and would share the same ethos of PARA units operating beyond enemy lines — courage, endurance, brotherhood and mission-first commitment. In the thick of the war under heavy artillery shelling and in unforgiving terrain, the 28-year-old stood shoulder to shoulder with his men as a die-hard paratrooper and a soldier- doctor.

At Bakharwal, he sustained a through-and-through splinter injury caused by hostile action. Evacuated by helicopter to the nearest Field Surgical Centre, his wound was cleaned, explored and stitched. However despite excruciating pain and injury he boarded the next sortie back to Bakharwal. For a soldier, shedding blood in the line of duty is among the highest honours of service. As an RMO,he was able to save the lives of many combatants injured in the line of fire and ensure that the unit remained battle-ready. While he settled in Pune in 2019, colleagues said Brig Jyoti Prakash remains a unique case of an elite paratrooper and Regimental Medical Officer who went beyond the call of duty and saved lives.

Kargil Vijay Diwas honours the courage, sacrifice and determination of the Bravehearts of Operation Vijay. As the nation remembers their historic victory, Col Satish Malik who lost his leg to a mine blast in an op area has over the years dealt with challenges. His leg below the knee had to be amputated and fitted with a prosthetic one at Pune’s Artificial Limb Centre. But not once did he look behind and pursue activities with a vigour that led him to overcome physical barriers, drive cars and ride his motorcycle around the country.

Col Malik continued in the Armed Forces till 2008 and took voluntary retirement. Along with a partner he set up a risk management consultancy firm and is part of the Phoenix Braveheart rider group that bikes all over India , Bhutan and Nepal. “I never felt handicapped,” he said adding that his guiding mantra has always been ‘I won’t give up until I have truly tried’. This belief has guided him through life, helping him face challenges with determination and never give up without trying and during the Chief of Naval Staff, Indian navy, Admiral Krishna Swaminathan’s visit at ALC, Pune both shared light-hearted moments as they recalled their days as batch mates at NDA.