Operation Ganga proof of our growing influence in world: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the ongoing evacuation of students from war-torn Ukraine is a proof of India’s growing influence in the world.

Soon after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the government of India had launched Operation Ganga to evacuate Indian students stuck there. Modi said that more than 1,000 students have been evacuated from Ukraine till date.

“At a time when other countries are finding it difficult to rescue its citizens, we managed to get our people out. This proves the increasing influence of India in the world,” Modi, who was speaking at the Golden Jubilee programme of the Symbiosis University in Pune, said.

He also added that students are fortunate not to be burdened with defensive and dependant mentality.

Referring to the unique position enjoyed by Pune, PM Modi said the contribution of the city in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic is known across the globe. Serum Institute, the vaccine manufacturer with its headquarters in Pune, had rolled out the Covishield vaccine which has been used to inoculate more than 90 per cent of the people in the country, he said. The vaccine has also been exported to many countries across the globe.

Modi also urged the students to link their career goals with national ambitions. It is also important to stay fit and laugh a lot in our daily lives, he said.

Dr SB Mujumdar, founder Chancellor of Symbiosis University, was given a standing ovation for his welcome address in the presence of Modi on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee commemoration ceremony and inauguration of Symbiosis Aarogya dham.

There was a moment when Majumdar felt unwell and was assisted to a chair, but he continued with his address.

In an emotional speech, Majumdar called for strengthening of thr medical education in the country. “India’s doctors have world-class qualities. But we need more doctors,” he said.

Medical education, he said, was costly and efforts have to be put in to make it more affordable. He also urged the National Medical Council to introduce short-term courses for doctors and nurses.