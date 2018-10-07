Pune: Only one toilet block for over 1 lakh women in MIDC area claims Forum of Small Scale Industries Association head

Abhay Bhor Abhay Bhor

Four years after the Swachh Bharat Mission was launched, there has been little change in the standard of civic amenities in Pimpri-Chinchwad-Bhosari MIDC area.

How many women work in Pimpri-Chinchwad MIDC area? How many public toilets are there?

More than one lakh women work in MIDC area. There is only one toilet block and that too in bad shape. It seems the PCMC has little regard for women.

How many toilet blocks are needed in MIDC area?

At least 100. This is because, not only women employees, but even other women frequent the MIDC area in search of a job from across Pimpri-Chinchwad, Talegaon, Khadki and Pune city areas. There should be at least one toilet block on each road.

Who is supposed to provide the civic amenities in MIDC areas?

The PCMC is supposed to look after the civic amenities. The civic body collects crores in taxes from industries, but does not seem to care about the employees, especially women.

What is the state of garbage collection in MIDC area?

It is pathetic. Garbage is lying all over the MIDC area — on roads, alongside roads, in overflowing garbage containers, at chowks, in gutters…It is collected once in five days, whereas in other city areas, it is collected every day.

Does MIDC area have a common effluent treatment plant?

No, there is no common effluent plant. Some chemical plants are discharging their dangerous chemicals by making small pits. Chemicals from the pits then spill on the adjoining open grounds, percolates into the earth and mixes with the groundwater. It is one of the reasons why there is so much pollution in the MIDC area… But sadly, nobody seems to be bothered.

What is your appeal to the PCMC?

The PCMC should take the initiative to provide better civic amenities for industries. Pimpri-Chinchwad MIDC is the best in the state. It is the pride of Maharashtra and therefore PCMC should not neglect it. Otherwise, industries will slowly move out of here, creating employment issues for local residents.

