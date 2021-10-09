Only one in two schools in Pune city resume offline classes, lowest in state

Even as schools across the state opened their doors to senior students earlier this week, welcoming them into classrooms after a break spanning months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, schools in Pune district, one of the districts worst affected by the pandemic, have maintained a cautious approach.

Data from the state Education Department show that while an average of 85 per cent schools in urban areas have reopened across the state till October 8, in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, the figure is only 51 per cent, which means one in every two schools in the city is yet to reopen for in-person classes.

However, the situation in the rural part of Pune district is starkly different where, of the 2,386 rural schools, 100 per cent opened up by Friday, making it the highest in the state.

The state School Education Department had allowed reopening of schools from October 4 onwards in rural areas, for Classes 5 to 12 and in urban areas, for Classes 8 to 12.

Vikas Garad, deputy director of Maharashtra State Council for Education, Research and Training (MSCERT), shared state-wide data on reopening of schools until Friday. Of the eight divisions whose data was shared, every single school in Amravati division, in both rural and urban areas, has reopened, while Aurangabad and Pune divisions saw the least percentage of schools, 68, reopening in rural and urban areas.

Across the state, of the 43,030 schools in rural and 12,488 schools in urban areas, 95 per cent, i.e. 40,077 in rural areas, and 85 per cent, i.e. 10,645 in urban pockets, have resumed physical classes.

However, even in areas where school reopening numbers are high, it appears that parents are still not too keen on sending their children to schools. Overall across the state, only 43 per cent students in rural areas and 37.52 per cent students in urban areas have come to attend school, indicating the reluctance of parents to send them to school.