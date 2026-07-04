‘Only 2 potholes’: Fadnavis defends ‘Pune-Mumbai Missing Link’ amid reports of monsoon damage

After the inauguration of the Missing Link on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, vehicles are able to bypass the ghat section, cutting travel time by at least 30 minutes. (File Photo)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Saturday downplayed reports of potholes developing on the Rs 7,181 crore ‘Pune-Mumbai Expressway Missing Link’ within two months of its inauguration.

“Some people are in the habit of amplifying an incident… On the Connecting Link, only two potholes have been noticed. It is wrong to say that the entire road has developed potholes,” the chief minister said.

“During the first rain, the durability of the work is tested, and the possible problems that could crop up are assessed… Anyway, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) will take appropriate steps in this regard,” Fadnavis added.

Stating that these are “engineering” issues, the chief minister remarked, “Be it road work or flyover work, it takes some time for them to settle down after completion of their work… all necessary steps will be taken to set them right.”