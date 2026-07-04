‘Only 2 potholes’: Fadnavis defends ‘Pune-Mumbai Missing Link’ amid reports of monsoon damage

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Saturday downplayed reports of potholes developing on the Rs 7,181 crore ‘Pune-Mumbai Expressway Missing Link’ within two months of its inauguration.
“Some people are in the habit of amplifying an incident… On the Connecting Link, only two potholes have been noticed. It is wrong to say that the entire road has developed potholes,” the chief minister said.
“During the first rain, the durability of the work is tested, and the possible problems that could crop up are assessed… Anyway, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) will take appropriate steps in this regard,” Fadnavis added.
Stating that these are “engineering” issues, the chief minister remarked, “Be it road work or flyover work, it takes some time for them to settle down after completion of their work… all necessary steps will be taken to set them right.”
Fadnavis said people should not forget that an engineering marvel in the form of the “Connecting Link” has been operationalised for the first time in the country. “We have built one of the tallest bridges in the country. We have a tunnel going under a dam… These are engineering skills that we all need to appreciate,” he added.
The Pune-Mumbai Missing Link project was inaugurated on May 1, 2026. It runs for 13.3 km, bypassing the congested Khandala Ghat section. It has cut travel time between Pune and Mumbai by 6 km, which saves some 30 minutes for commuters.