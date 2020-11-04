Only 13 containment zones in PMC’s revised list

Civic health workers screen senior citizens for Covid-19 at Dhankawadi in Pune. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

As Covid-19 cases fall in the city ahead of Diwali, Pune will have the smallest area under containment zones since the pandemic broke out in March. Usually, area, localities and even buildings that have five or more Covid-19 patients in close proximity are declared as containment zones. The list of such zones is revised by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) every 15 days, and Pune currently has 13 of them.

On Wednesday, the PMC revised its list of containment zones by dropping 20 zones from its earlier list of 33 (declared on October 17), and keeping only 13 in it. At the end of September and beginning of October, the city had as many as 71 containment zones in the civic jurisdiction.

As per the new list, there is one containment zone each in areas under ward offices of Kasba-Vishrambaugwada, Bhavanipeth, Wanowrie-Ramtekdi, two each in Nagar Road-Vadgaonsheri and Kothrud-Bavdhan, and three each in Hadapsar-Mundhwa and Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagars

The new containment zones will be sealed off by barricading local roads to stop movement of public.

Meanwhile, 18 Covid-19 related deaths were reported from PMC areas on Wednesday, taking the toll to 4,293 and mortality rate to 2.64 per cent. In sharp contrast to the trend seen in October, the civic administration continued to report a higher number of infected patients (328) than recovered ones (316), pushing up the active Covid-19 case count.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in PMC areas is 1,62,419, and the number of recovered patients is 1,52,485. Of the 5,641 active cases, 494 are in critical condition while 1,420 are on oxygen support.

