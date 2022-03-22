Only 103 turn up for Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s 1st Jan Samvad

The ‘Jan Samvad’ being organised by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation drew a poor response on the very first day Monday with only 103 residents turning up with grievances and suggestions. Pimpri-Chinchwad’s population is 27 lakh.

The PCMC has decided to organise the ‘Jan Samvad’ every Monday to take up residents’ complaints and suggestions regarding civic matters. The Jan Samvad is being organised as the five-year term of corporators has ended and the state government has appointed the municipal commissioner as the administrator. It has set up a sort of “parallel machinery” to ensure that citizens’ issues are taken up on priority.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Vikas Dhakane said, “We have received 103 suggestions and complaints at the Jan Samvad, which was held at eight zonal offices today.”

Dhakane said residents who turned up made complaints regarding water shortage, drainage problem, garbage collection and tax issues. “I will discuss the issues with the zonal offices at a meeting at PCMC headquarters on Tuesday. The issues which they cannot take up at the zonal office levels will be taken up at the PCMC level,” he said.

After that, the administrator will hold a a meeting with officials and try to resolve the issues that could not be resolved at the meeting, Dhakane said.

Meanwhile, at the “C” zonal office at Nehrunagar, only seven people turned up to make suggestions and complaints. Deputy Municipal Commissioner Anna Bodade said, “The numbers were few because it was the first day and a working day. We will suggest to the administrator to hold the Jan Samvad on Thursdays when it is an industrial holiday in Pimpri-Chinchwad.”

The complaints received pertained to choked drainage lines, low pressure water, traffic jams, absence of speed-breakers and river pollution, Bodade said. The most complaints pertained to potholes and water supply.