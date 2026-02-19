Only 1 applicant for Maharashtra’s open category foreign PhD scholarship, 9 spots vacant

82 applications received for 30 available spots for postgraduate degree/diploma scholarship; only 23 selected

Written by: Soham Shah
3 min readPuneUpdated: Feb 20, 2026 09:43 AM IST
examThe selection list was shared by the Higher and Technical Education Department in a government resolution on February 16, several months after similar foreign scholarship schemes run by other departments released their lists.
Only one applicant applied for Maharashtra government’s PhD ‘Scholarship for Higher Education at Foreign Countries’ for open category students in 2025-26, leaving the remaining nine spots vacant. In all, 82 applications were received for the 30 available spots for postgraduate degree/diploma scholarship under the scheme, but only 23 were selected after scrutiny.

The Other Backward Bahujan Welfare Department and the Minority Development Department declared their list of selected students in July 2025 and November 2025, respectively. The Minority Development Department selected 75 students while the Other Backward Bahujan Welfare Department selected 72 students.

The delay in the Higher and Technical Education Department’s list compared to other departments has been criticised by education activist Kuldeep Ambekar of Student Helping Hands. He said, “Every year, advertisements are issued late, the selection process is deliberately delayed, senior-level meetings are not held on time and budget planning is not completed on time. All this sloppy management directly affects the students… As a result, it becomes impossible to go abroad in the current academic year and students suffer a huge educational loss.”

Ambekar added the poor response to the open category scheme was due to lack of awareness among students at the college and university level. “Neither proper publicity is done, nor guidance camps are conducted, nor counselling is given to the students,” he said.

Vinod Mohitkar, Director of Higher and Technical Education, did not respond to calls for comments.

The scholarship

* The scholarship was started in 2018-19 as “meritorious students from open category are deprived of higher education opportunities at prestigious foreign universities due to their financial hardship”.

* To be eligible, a student and one parent need to be domiciles of Maharashtra. The student should be admitted abroad to an educational institution or university ranked within 200 in the latest QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) World Ranking on merit.

* The annual income of the family should be less than Rs 8 lakh. Lastly, the candidate’s age should not exceed 35 years for the postgraduate scholarship and 40 years for PhD scholarship.

* Selected students are provided with full tuition fees, personal health insurance, subsistence allowance, contingency expenses allowance, and a one-time economy class round trip air travel expense.

