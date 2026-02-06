Online scam: Pune housewife loses Rs 6.82 lakh after placing ‘cash on delivery’ order for Rs 1,700 Biba dress

As per the FIR, the fraudsters continued calling the victim and persuaded her to transfer money to different bank accounts as per their instructions. (File photo)

A 45-year-old housewife from Pune was cheated of Rs 6.82 lakh by cyber fraudsters after placing a “cash on delivery” order for a dress priced at Rs 1,700 on a shopping portal, police said.

The woman, a resident of an apartment near Parihar Chowk in Aundh, lodged a first information report (FIR) at the Chatushrungi police station on February 3.

According to the FIR, the victim had selected a dress from the “Biba.in” website on December 24, 2025, and opted for the cash on delivery payment mode. The next day, she received a call from a person claiming to be an employee of Biba, who told her that the delivery address was shown as Nashik and that the dress could not be delivered there.