Online scam: Pune housewife loses Rs 6.82 lakh after placing ‘cash on delivery’ order for Rs 1,700 Biba dress

The woman, a resident of an apartment near Parihar Chowk in Aundh, lodged a first information report (FIR) at the Chatushrungi police station on February 3.

Written by: Chandan Haygunde
3 min readPuneFeb 6, 2026 06:23 PM IST
Cyber fraud, Pune, housewife, Rs 6.82 lakh,As per the FIR, the fraudsters continued calling the victim and persuaded her to transfer money to different bank accounts as per their instructions. (File photo)
A 45-year-old housewife from Pune was cheated of Rs 6.82 lakh by cyber fraudsters after placing a “cash on delivery” order for a dress priced at Rs 1,700 on a shopping portal, police said.

According to the FIR, the victim had selected a dress from the “Biba.in” website on December 24, 2025, and opted for the cash on delivery payment mode. The next day, she received a call from a person claiming to be an employee of Biba, who told her that the delivery address was shown as Nashik and that the dress could not be delivered there.

The caller then sent her a QR code and asked her to make an online payment, assuring her that the dress would be delivered through another “delivery partner,” the FIR stated.

The victim accordingly transferred Rs 1,700.05 online. However, within 15 minutes, the caller contacted her again, claiming that she had made an incorrect payment. He told her that she was supposed to pay Rs 1,700.50 but had instead transferred Rs 1,700.05, and asked her to resend the correct amount, assuring her that the earlier payment would be refunded.

The woman then transferred Rs 1,700.50 via a UPI transaction. She again received a call stating that the payment had not been received and was asked to make the payment once more, with assurances that all previous payments would be returned.

As per the FIR, the fraudsters continued calling the victim and persuaded her to transfer money to different bank accounts as per their instructions.

Between December 25 and December 26, the victim transferred Rs 6,82,024.05 (six lakh eighty-two thousand twenty-four rupees and five paise) through 10 online transactions. These included five transactions of more than Rs 90,000 each. Despite this, the dress was never delivered.

On December 27, the victim again received a call from a man posing as a Biba company staffer, who asked her to transfer Rs 2 lakh more, claiming that the money already paid would be refunded.

This time, the woman grew suspicious and discussed the matter with her husband, who told her that she had been cheated. She subsequently filed a complaint at the Cyber Police Station of Pune City Police on December 28, 2025. After verification, an FIR was registered on February 3.

Police have booked unidentified persons under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 318(4) and 319(2), along with relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

The victim’s statement has been recorded, and an investigation is underway. Police are probing the mobile phone numbers and bank accounts used by the fraudsters.

Chandan Haygunde is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With over 20 years of experience in journalism, he is one of the region's most authoritative voices on crime, national security, and legal affairs.

