Online platform BreastGlobal to raise quality of breast cancer care globally

While the Covid-induced restrictions have proven to be a hindrance to medical education, three breast cancer surgeons, however, saw an opportunity in adversity. They have set up an online platform called BreastGlobal to continue the fight against breast cancer, one of the most common cancers among women worldwide.

BreastGlobal, a not-for-profit integrated online platform, is the brainchild of breast oncoplastic and reconstruction surgeons Dr CB Koppiker, who is also the managing trustee of Prashanti Cancer Care Mission (PCCM), Dr Ashutosh Kothari and Prof Chintamani, president of Asian Society of Mastology (ASOMA).

The platform aims to raise the quality of breast cancer care across the globe in an attempt to positively influence the lives of millions of patients. The programme identifies gaps in breast cancer care to improve the training and education of healthcare providers.

Based on this foundation, it aims to deliver tailored, region-specific and comprehensive education and training modules worldwide. The platform also offers mentorship and certification to breast surgeons from various regions across the world where standardised super-speciality training is lacking, Dr Koppiker said.

The trio has established partnerships with major regional breast cancer societies around the globe. The University of East Anglia (UEA), UK has decided to become a partner organisation. The BreastGlobal platform recently concluded its 1st Online Global Breast Cancer Conference from June 25 to 27 which was centred around the theme of ‘From Crux to Consensus’. The aim was to address geographical disparities in cancer care provision through evidence-based discussions, sharing of data-driven innovations in treatment and arriving at an acceptable consensus.

Internationally acclaimed breast cancer societies like the European Society of Surgical Oncology, Senologic International Society, European Society of Breast Cancer Specialists teamed up with BreastGlobal to deliver the conference. The conference had international experts delivering lectures, video sessions showcasing new surgical techniques, and live online polls. This was conducted to gauge the perceptions of delegates from around the world on controversial topics.

Dr Ben Anderson, in charge of WHO’s Breast Health Global Initiative, participated in this congress and shared salient features of the programme. Lifetime achievement awards were presented to two doctors who revolutionised oncoplastic breast surgery on either side of the Atlantic — Prof. Melvin Silverstein of USA, and Prof. Maurizio Bruno Nava of Italy.

Plans are on now to start needs-based training and certification programmes through Mass Online Certification Courses, Dr Koppiker said.