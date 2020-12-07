Online matka gambling racket busted, six booked

After receiving a tip-off that some persons were running an online matka gambling racket, police conducted raid in Sus Gaon around 3 pm on Saturday.

PIMPRI Chinchwad police have busted an online matka gambling racket being run from Sus Gaon on the outskirts of Pune city and have booked six persons after a raid conducted on Saturday afternoon.

After receiving a tip-off that some persons were running an online matka gambling racket, police conducted raid in Sus Gaon around 3 pm on Saturday. A police official said that suspects who were receiving bets from gamblers were operating sitting in a car in Sus Gaon, while one person was directly dealing with the gamblers in person at some distance from the car.

ALSO READ | What is ‘Satta Matka’?

The police probe has till now revealed that the suspects had been receiving bets from customers and conveying the bets to owner of the matka ring, operating from a nearby place, through online chatting applications. The owner used to take out the matka draw at a fixed timing during the day. The money transaction for the matka ring was suspected to have been happening through money transfer applications or other means which are being probed. We have zeroed down on the suspected kingpin and have booked a total of six persons.

Those who have been booked by the police have been identified as Bhimashankar Chandode (42), Navnath Sonavane (36), Kachru Kamble (32), all three of whom have been arrested. Those yet to be arrested are Jaysing Chandere, Gopal Chandere and Devshalini Chadode.

Top News Right Now Opposition parties support Bharat Bandh; Farmer leaders say stir has spread across country

2nd T20I: Pandya, Dhawan seal series win for India against Australia

Farmer leaders call for maximum participation in Dec 8 'Bharat Bandh': Top developments Click here for more

Police officials said that at the time of the raid, Devshalini Chandode destroyed the phone which the suspects were using to take the bets. The suspects have thus been booked for Indian Penal Code section pertaining to destruction of evidence along with relevant sections of Bombay Gambling Act. A first information report in the case has been registered by Constable N V Parale and the probe is being conducted by Assistant Inspector Rajebhosale.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.