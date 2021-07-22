Online gift fraud: Pune woman duped of Rs 18.12 lakhs by Facebook friend

Police said till January 2021, the woman made an online payment of Rs 18.12 lakhs, but never got the gift.

An online fraudster who befriended a Pune woman on Facebook has duped her Rs 18.12 lakhs on false claims of sending her an expensive gift.

Based on the complaint of the 43-year-old victim, an FIR has been lodged at the Wanavdi police station as per sections 420 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology Act.

Police said a person using a Facebook account in the name of ‘Droscar Santiago’ sent a friend request to the woman in December 2020. She accepted the friend request and the duo started interacting. They later spoke to each other over the phone. The fraudster claimed he was a foreigner and told the complainant that he had sent a costly gift for her.

Then he asked the complainant to transfer money into various bank accounts towards customs duty and other charges for claiming the gift. Police said till January 2021, the woman made an online payment of Rs 18.12 lakhs, but never got the gift.

On realising that she has been cheated, she approached the police and filed a complaint against the online fraudster. After verifying the complaint, the police have registered an FIR. Police inspector S P Salgaonkar is investigating the case.