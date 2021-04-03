Online fraudsters dupe businessman of Rs 2.5 lakh

Online fraudsters allegedly duped a businessman Rs 2.5 lakh on the pretext of giving him the distributorship of a prominent company (Representational)

Online fraudsters allegedly duped a businessman Rs 2.5 lakh on the pretext of giving him the distributorship of a prominent company.

The businessman, Milind Kamble (43), a resident of Wadgaon Budruk, lodged a complaint in this case at Sinhagad police station.

Based on his complaint, police have booked the fraudsters under sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

According to a press release issued Friday, Kamble was contacted by phone in May 2020 by a man who claimed to be a representative of a prominent company. The suspect promised to provide him distributorship of the company, saying it will bring him large profits.

The suspect then asked the complainant to pay at least Rs 2.5 lakh to obtain the distributorship, police said. But on making the payment through Google Pay, the complainant neither got the distributorship nor his money back, police said.

So he approached the police and lodged an FIR against the person who spoke to him over phone as well as the holders of the bank accounts to which he had transferred the money.



Police are investigating the case.