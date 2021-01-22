Online fraudster dupes man of Rs 3 lakh in Pune: Police

Police inspector Santosh Patil of Wakad police station, investigating officer in the case, said further probe is on.

An online fraudster has allegedly duped the employee of a private company employee to the tune of Rs 3 lakh by way of fraudulent WhatsApp conversations. Pankajkuma Rautela (41), a resident of Wakad, has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) in this regard at Wakad police station.

Police said that the accused had claimed to be the complainant’s friend and reached out to him on WhatsApp on January 19. The fraudster’s profile picture on the messaging application was a photograph of one of the complainant’s friends, police added.

According to police, the fraudster pretended to be dealing with an emergency and demanded financial help from the complainant. The accused also shared a Canara Bank account number with the complainant.

Subsequently, the complainant transferred Rs 3 lakh to the bank account of the accused — assuming the latter to be his friend — via an online transaction. However, he soon realised that he had been duped and filed a police complaint.

The unidentified fraudster has been booked under sections 420 and 419 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act.