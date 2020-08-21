Online fraudster cheats woman of Rs 1.22 lakh

The money was transferred to another bank account. (Representational)

A woman in the city was cheated of Rs 1.22 lakh in an online scam recently. The 38-year-old woman, a resident of Kharadi, lodged the FIR in this case at Chandan Nagar police station.

According to police, the woman received a phone call from an unidentified person on August 10, who told her that she will get a refund in her Google Pay digital wallet. The caller then asked her to download “Team Viewer Quick Support” app and submit information required for seeking the refund money, police said.

After the woman submitted the details, Rs 49,000 and Rs 24,999 were transferred from her bank account in two separate online transactions without her consent, police said. The money was transferred to another bank account.

Police have booked unidentified online fraudsters under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology Act.

