Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Online fraudster cheats Army personnel of Rs 12,000

Police said the complainant received a call on his cell phone on April 27 from a con man who claimed to be from the call centre of a private courier company.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
May 12, 2022 4:21:18 am
The con man then asked the complainant to download a software app on his cell phone to 'update his residential address on the website of the company', so that he could be sent 'home delivery' of products.

A con man claiming to be the employee of a prominent private courier company cheated a 43-year-old Army personnel from Pune to the tune of Rs 12,000.



The con man then asked the complainant to download a software app on his cell phone to ‘update his residential address on the website of the company’, so that he could be sent ‘home delivery’ of products.

The con man then asked him to share his ‘remote ID’ and transferred Rs 12,198 from the Army official’s bank account.

