scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, November 26, 2021
MUST READ

Online fraudster ‘appoints’ Pune farmer as distributor of CNG unit, swindles Rs 2 lakh

Claiming to be the “customer relation assistant” of an LPG gas firm, the swindler allegedly informed the complainant that he had been selected as a distributor for the company’s CNG unit in Khed.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
November 26, 2021 2:09:00 pm
The police said the fraudster initially contacted the complainant by sending messages and making calls on his mobile phone number. (Image: Pixabay)

An online fraudster claiming to be the “customer relation assistant” of an LPG gas company in Mumbai allegedly swindled Rs 2.06 lakh from a Pune-based farmer after falsely claiming that he was appointed as a distributor for the company’s CNG unit in Khed taluka. The victim lodged a complaint at Chakan police station Thursday.

The police said the fraudster initially contacted the complainant by sending messages and making calls on his mobile phone number. Claiming to be the “customer relation assistant” of an LPG gas firm, the swindler allegedly said the complainant had been selected as a distributor for the company’s CNG unit in Khed.

The fraudster further emailed an agreement in this regard to the complainant. Once the complainant was taken into confidence, he was asked to transfer money into a bank account – supposedly belonging to the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Mumbai – for various purposes.

Click here for more

Starting December 2020, the complainant transferred a total of Rs 2,06,910 to the account in multiple transactions, but never got the work he was assured.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 26: Latest News

Advertisement