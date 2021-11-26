Online fraudster ‘appoints’ Pune farmer as distributor of CNG unit, swindles Rs 2 lakh

An online fraudster claiming to be the “customer relation assistant” of an LPG gas company in Mumbai allegedly swindled Rs 2.06 lakh from a Pune-based farmer after falsely claiming that he was appointed as a distributor for the company’s CNG unit in Khed taluka. The victim lodged a complaint at Chakan police station Thursday.

The police said the fraudster initially contacted the complainant by sending messages and making calls on his mobile phone number. Claiming to be the “customer relation assistant” of an LPG gas firm, the swindler allegedly said the complainant had been selected as a distributor for the company’s CNG unit in Khed.

The fraudster further emailed an agreement in this regard to the complainant. Once the complainant was taken into confidence, he was asked to transfer money into a bank account – supposedly belonging to the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Mumbai – for various purposes.

Starting December 2020, the complainant transferred a total of Rs 2,06,910 to the account in multiple transactions, but never got the work he was assured.