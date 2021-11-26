scorecardresearch
Friday, November 26, 2021
Online fraud: Pune man promised job at hotel in UK, duped of Rs 4L

The complainant transferred a total of Rs 4.19 lakh through multiple online transactions between February and June 2021, but never got the job, police said. So, he filed a complaint with the cops.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
November 26, 2021 5:35:44 am
Police said that in February, the complainant received an email regarding "vacancy for the post of a manager" at a big hotel in the UK. (Representational)

Online fraudsters duped a Pune resident to the tune of Rs 4.19 lakh on false assurances of giving him a job at a hotel in the United Kingdom.

The victim, who is a 46-year- old resident of Wanwadi, has lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Wanwadi police station.

Police said that in February, the complainant received an email regarding “vacancy for the post of a manager” at a big hotel in the UK.

The complainant responded to this email by contacting the cell phone number mentioned in it. The person who spoke to the complainant assured him about giving him a job at the UK hotel. They also asked the complainant to transfer money to various bank accounts for different reasons.

Police said the complainant transferred a total of Rs 4.19 lakh through multiple online transactions between February and June 2021, but never got the job.

So, he approached the police and filed a complaint.

Police have booked the unidentified accused persons in this case under sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

