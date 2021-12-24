Online fraud: Elderly couple duped of Rs 85 lakh in Pune

Cyber fraudsters duped an elderly woman from Pune of Rs 85.69 lakh on the pretext of giving them employment at senior positions in a company in Kharadi. The victim, a 56-year-old woman, lodged a first information report (FIR) with the Chaturshringi police station on Wednesday.

Police said the complainant and her husband are residents of Sus Road. Both are well educated. Her husband retired from the post of vice-president of a private company in 2012. The woman was searching for a job and had uploaded her resume on an online job portal.

According to the complaint, the fraudsters contacted her over the phone in January 2017 and assured her of the position of vice-president in an IT company in Pune at an annual salary of Rs 1.1 crore.

After she agreed, the fraudsters asked her to deposit money into different bank accounts from time to time for various purposes in the last three years. Police said that the complainant and her husband transferred over Rs 85 lakh into different bank accounts, but never got the appointment.

After realising that they were duped, the couple filed a case of cheating.

Police have booked unidentified accused under Sections 419, 420 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act.