Online entrance examination for SPPU to begin from July 21

Online entrance examination (OEE) for graduate and post-graduate courses offered at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will begin on July 21.

The two-hour examination will be of 100 marks, following a Multiple-Choice Question (MCQ) pattern.

A timetable, mentioning the specific time and date for each course, is available on the Campus Common Entrance Platform (CCEP) created for the admissions. It can be accessed at https://campus.unipune.ac.in/CCEP/Login.aspx.

While the entrance exams for all graduate and integrated five-year courses, such as B A Liberal Arts and B Tech Aviation, will be conducted on July 21, those for all post-graduate and integrated PhD courses will be held between July 22 and 24.

The exam will have two sections, A and B. Section A will be of 20 marks, consisting of MCQs based on general knowledge, aptitude and logical reasoning, while Section B, of 80 marks, will contain questions specific to the subject. One-fourth of the allotted marks for each question will be deducted in case of a wrong answer.

A merit list will be prepared using the total OEE score. However, in case there is a tie in the score, the merit list will be prepared according to the marks secured in Section B, which contains subject-specific questions. In case of a tie in section B marks too, the merit list will be prepared based on the marks secured in the qualifying examinations.

The exams are being conducted by the department under which the course comes. The syllabus for the same has been uploaded by the department on their respective websites. Candidates must carry the printout of the Admit Card (Hall Ticket) to the examination centre. The admit card can be downloaded using the Login ID and Password created while registering on the CCEP website, five days before the examination.

Earlier, on June 15, the process of filling out the online applications began for all the graduate, and post-graduate courses. This year, applications are being accepted for the 2,500 seats at the university. The last date for filling the online application with regular fee is July 12, and till July July 17, with late fees. The forms can be accessed after registering on the CCEP website. For a single course, the application fee for the general category is ?600, while with late fees, it is ?750. The application fee for the reserved categories is ?400, and ?550 including late fees. If a candidate is applying for more than one course, the fees will have to be paid separately for each course. The fees can only be paid through online payment methods, using debit card, credit card or netbanking.