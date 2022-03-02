Online competition to raise awareness on dwindling numbers of sparrows

In the run up to the World Sparrow Day, which is celebrated every year on March 20, Pune-based NGO Alive has launched an online competition to spread awareness on the dwindling numbers of sparrows.

Talking to indianexpress.com, Umesh Vaghela, ornithologist and founder president of Alive, said that the bird seems to have disappeared from the urban landscape altogether.

“At first sight, the sparrow seems to be a tiny bird, not very colourful, but it has great importance in the ecosystem. Sparrows control pests and are beneficial for farmers. Sadly, our lifestyle has seriously impacted the bird’s habitat,” Vaghela said.

The online competition (https://forms.gle/2c7NkRxsykpCde6q8) has several categories like slogan-writing, painting and short stories. The short stories can be written in four languages – Marathi, English, Hindi and Gujarati.

Prizes for all categories will be distributed on the World Sparrow Day and every participant will receive an e-certificate. Only entries sent till March 15 will be considered for the competition.