Maharashtra: Online approvals for building projects soon, says minister Eknath Shinde

Permissions for construction projects will soon be approved online, Maharashtra minister for urban development and public works Eknath Shinde said.

Speaking at the general body meeting of CREDAI Maharashtra, Shinde said: “Soon we will begin the process of approval of construction projects permission through online mode. It will greatly reduce the stress on the developers.”

CREDAI Maharashtra president Sunil Furde demanded a dialogue committee be set up between the government and CREDAI Maharashtra to quickly address the queries and problems faced by the builders’ community.

Furde said, “At present, there are difficulties in getting building permits online. On the occasion, he enumerated their demands of realtors which they have from the Urban Development Department.

Speaking on the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR), Shinde complicated rules have been made simpler for the benefit of people. After unveiling a Frequently Asked Questions booklet on UDCPR, Shinde said: “The demand for the implementation of new UDCPR for PMRDA will definitely be considered. The developmental projects like Pune Metro, Ring Road, Samrudhi Highway are very beneficial for the progress. The country progresses faster when its transport and communication systems are well developed. Maharashtra is the first state to formulate such an integrated development plan for the entire state, which is why it is a matter of great pride for us that other states are also seeking the help of their state authorities to follow suit.”

He also addressed the issues of developers on Floor a Space Index (FSI), build-up area, green building, among others.